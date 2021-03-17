Russian Black Sea Fleet ships performed over 40 long-distance voyages in 2020

ROSTOV-ON-DON, March 17. /TASS/. Warships of Russia’s Black Sea fleet performed more than 40 long-distance voyages last year, making calls at about 30 foreign ports, Southern Military District Commander General of the Army Alexander Dvornikov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper published on Wednesday.

"Last year, 15 warships and support vessels of the Russian Black Sea fleet performed over 40 long-distance voyages, including in waters of the Atlantic and the Indian Ocean, making about 30 calls at ports of foreign countries," Dvornikov said.

Task forces of the Black Sea fleet covered about 255,000 nautical miles last year.

In 2020, the fleet carried out 168 command-and-staff, tactical and other exercises, including with live firing.