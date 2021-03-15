Moscow Conference on International Security to be held in June

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Preparations for the Moscow Conference on International Security are underway, the event is set to take place in June, Alexander Kshimovsky, head of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation, informed.

"In 2021, the Moscow Conference on International Security will take place in June - right now, active preparations for it are underway," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper timed to the 70th anniversary of the Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation.

"The forum provides unique conditions for becoming acquainted with the widest spectrum of expert opinions on regional threats and challenges," he noted. Usually, the participants of the conference discuss security issues in Europe, in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Last year’s conference was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.