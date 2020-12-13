Armenian, Russian defense chiefs discuss Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire violation

YEREVAN, December 13. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan, who is paying a working visit to Russia, met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to discuss ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Hadrut Province, the Armenian Defense Ministry’s press service said on Sunday.

"On December 12, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces violated commitments under the November 9 trilateral statement by concentrating additional personnel, military hardware and heavy artillery, and delivered a strike on the villages of Hin Tager and Htsaberd of the Hadrut Province in Artsakh (in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic)," the press service said.

"Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutiunyan, who is currently on a working visit to Russia, discussed this issue during his meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the statement said.