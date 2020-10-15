Russia prioritizes unconditional extension of New START, says ambassador

WASHINGTON, October 15. /TASS/. Russia prioritizes the unconditional extension of the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said during a session of the US-Russia Business Council. His address was published on the embassy’s Facebook.

"We need to remember that strategic issues have always been the cornerstone of our relations under any circumstances. We hope that the United States will carry out a policy that does not seek military advantage over Russia. Our primary aim is to extend START Treaty immediately without any preconditions. Such proposal was made by Russian president Vladimir Putin in December, 2019," he said.

"In his pre-recorded video address to the 75th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly on September 22, 2020 president Putin reiterated that extension of the Russia-US Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty is the issue of primary importance that should and must be promptly dealt with," the ambassador added.