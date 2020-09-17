Russia’s Sukhoi-27 intercepts US, Swedish planes over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Sukhoi-27 fighter jet of the Baltic Fleet’s air defense intercepted two planes of the US Navy and Swedish Air Force over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, the National Defense Command Center said on Thursday.

Russia’s air space monitoring means spotted two air targets approaching Russia’s border over the Baltic Sea. A Sukhoi-27 jet was dispatched to identify them and prevent violations of the state border.

"The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air targets as the US Navy’s patrol plane P-8A Poseidon and Sweden’s reconnaissance plane Gulstream and escorted them over the Baltic Sea," the defense command center said, adding that the planes did not violate Russia’s border.

After the foreign military planes turned away, the Russian fighter jet returned to base.

"The Sukhoi-27’s flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using airspace," the defense command center said.

Previously, a Sukhoi-27 jet intercepted a P-8A Poseidon plane of the US Navy over the Baltic Sea on Tuesday. No violations of the state border were permitted.