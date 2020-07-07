Latest Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile systems to arrive for air defense regiment in Urals

"We expect an additional Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/artillery battalion to join the combat structure in the Sverdlovsk Region," he said.

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. /TASS/. A battalion set of Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun systems will arrive for the air defense regiment stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region, Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops Commander of the Central Military District’s 14th Air Force and Air Defense Army Colonel Gennady Shlag said on Tuesday.

It was reported earlier that S-400 ‘Triumf’ long-range air defense missile systems would arrive for the regiment stationed near Yekaterinburg.

After these deliveries, advanced weaponry in the Urals responsibility area of the air defense forces will reach 100%, the colonel said.

The air defense regiment in the Sverdlovsk Region is stationed near Yekaterinburg.

The Pantsyr-S is a short-range weapon designated to strike air targets with automatic anti-aircraft guns and missiles with radio-command guidance and infrared and radar tracking. As its specific feature, the weapon combines the multi-channel target acquisition and tracking system and the missile/artillery armament designated to strike targets at an altitude of up to 15 km and within a range of 20 km.

The Pantsyr is designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all existing and future air attack weapons. It consists of 12 surface-to-air missiles (six missiles in two transport and launch containers each).

The Pantsyr is also armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second.