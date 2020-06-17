Four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over neutral waters of northern seas

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Four Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force performed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk Seas and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The aircraft took off from the airfields in the Chukotka Autonomous Area and the Amur Region," the ministry said.

At some sections of the route, the Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fifth-generation fighters, the ministry said.