Belarusian servicemen arrive in Moscow to take part in Victory Parade on June 24

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. The personnel of the Belarusian guard of honor consolidated company arrived in Moscow to take part in the parade on June 24 devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Monday.
"The Belarusian servicemen who will take part in the parade in Moscow on June 24 have already arrived in Russia," the ministry’s press office said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that 73 Belarusian servicemen would march in a parade formation across Red Square on June 24.
Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Victory Parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.
The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the precise day in 1945 when the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who defended Moscow and Leningrad, who fought for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.
The Russian president instructed the defense chief to ensure that there would not be any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.
Belarus held its Victory parade on May 9, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.