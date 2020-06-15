Belarusian servicemen arrive in Moscow to take part in Victory Parade on June 24

MINSK, June 15. /TASS/. The personnel of the Belarusian guard of honor consolidated company arrived in Moscow to take part in the parade on June 24 devoted to the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War, Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The Belarusian servicemen who will take part in the parade in Moscow on June 24 have already arrived in Russia," the ministry’s press office said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry earlier reported that 73 Belarusian servicemen would march in a parade formation across Red Square on June 24.