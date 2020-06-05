Russian Northern Fleet tracking French guided missile frigate Aquitaine in Barents Sea

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet forces are tracking the movements of the French Navy’s guided missile frigate Aquitaine that entered the Barents Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

"The Northern Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the movements of the French Navy’s guided missile frigate Aquitaine that entered the Barents Sea on June 5, 2020," the statement says.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center announced in early May that the Northern Fleet’s forces started tracking the US destroyers Donald Cook, Porter and Roosevelt that had entered the Barents Sea.

On June 1, Chief of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi slammed as a provocation the drills of these NATO warships in the Barents Sea, which practiced, among other things, striking targets on the territory of Russia and intercepting Russian ballistic missiles.