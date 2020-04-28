Number of Russian servicemen who contracted novel coronavirus rises to 901 — ministry

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases among Russian servicemen has grown to 901 in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

As of April 26, a total of 847 cases were reported in the Russian armed forces.

"In the course of full-on testing in the Russian armed forces between March and April 27, a total of 901 servicemen tested positive," the ministry said. "Two people are in serious condition, one of them requires ventilation and was taken to hospital. Twelve are in moderate condition. The rest displayed no symptoms."

A total of 324 patients are undergoing treatment in the Defense Ministry’s hospitals, 176 - in healthcare facilities at their places of work, six have been admitted to civilian hospitals. Another 395 people were placed in isolation at home.

Besides, the number of coronavirus-infected servicemen, cadets and students at the Defense Ministry’s higher education facilities increased from 779 to 963 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry’s pre-university educational facilities reported that 271 teachers and students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On top of that, 254 civilian specialists employed with the defense ministry have contracted the disease.