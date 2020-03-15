Russian military police heading to meet with Turkish troops for patrol mission in Idlib

SARAQIB /Syria/, March 15. /TASS/. A Russian military police unit is heading to meet with Turkish troops for a joint patrol mission along the M4 highway in the Syrian province of Idlib, a TASS correspondent reported.

The mission will be carried out in accordance with an agreement reached by the presidents of Russia and Turkey on March 5.

The Russian-Turkish coordination center will oversee the first joint patrol mission.

The mission’s goal is to ensure the ceasefire and the security of civilian movement along the highway.

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey agreed at their Moscow talks on March 5 y that a ceasefire would be declared in Idlib and a number of other measures would be taken to improve the situation in the Syrian province. In addition, Russia and Turkey agreed to launch joint patrols along the M4 highway, where a security corridor has been created. Besides, Moscow and Ankara reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue a determined fight against terrorism.