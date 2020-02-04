Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation pilots strike targets with bombs in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 4. /TASS/. The crews of naval aviation aircraft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet breached a notional enemy’s air defenses and struck targets with bombs during drills at a practice range in Crimea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The crews of Su-30SM and Su-24M planes from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces held a bombing exercise as part of their training flights. During the drills, the crews of Su-24MR planes accomplished missions to conduct reconnaissance and transmit data on the notional enemy’s location," the press office said in a statement.