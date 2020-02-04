Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation pilots strike targets with bombs in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, February 4. /TASS/. The crews of naval aviation aircraft of the Russian Black Sea Fleet breached a notional enemy’s air defenses and struck targets with bombs during drills at a practice range in Crimea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
"The crews of Su-30SM and Su-24M planes from the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense forces held a bombing exercise as part of their training flights. During the drills, the crews of Su-24MR planes accomplished missions to conduct reconnaissance and transmit data on the notional enemy’s location," the press office said in a statement.
The drills involved Su-30SM multirole fighters and also Su-24M frontline bombers. As the press office specified for TASS, a total of 10 aircraft took part in the exercise.
"The crews delivered training bombing strikes against the notional enemy’s positions, employing OFAB-250-270 air-launched bombs. The pilots delivered strikes using simple and complex maneuvers from medium and low altitudes, taking into account the need to overcome the notional enemy’s air defenses," the statement says.
The targets were located in the area of Mount Konchekskaya at the Opuk all-arms training range in Crimea. Overall, the crews carried out 27 sorties during the drills.