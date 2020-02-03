Russian Northern Fleet ships to hold drills in Atlantic

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and its large amphibious assault ship Kondopoga formed a naval group after their encounter in the North Sea and set off for the Severomorsk naval base, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"During their transit of the Northern Atlantic seas, the crews of the ships will practice planned air defense and anti-submarine warfare tasks," the press office said in a statement.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov earlier withdrew from the naval group of ships and support vessels led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov. Together with the missile cruiser, the sailors of the large anti-submarine warfare ship took part in the joint drills of the Northern and Black Sea Fleets that ran in the Black Sea under the direction of Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov.

Meanwhile, the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406 entered the southern part of the Norwegian Sea as the Northern Fleet’s naval group. They are heading for their home bases on the Kola Peninsula. Their arrival is expected at the end of the week.