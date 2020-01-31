Shipbuilders to repair Black Sea Fleet submarine by autumn of 2020

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The delayed repairs of the Black Sea Fleet’s Project 877 diesel-electric submarine Alrosa will continue until the autumn of 2020, a source in Crimean defense circles told TASS on Friday.

"Under the updated plans, the submarine’s technical readiness will be restored in the fourth quarter of this year," the source said.

As was reported earlier, the submarine Alrosa that had waited for its repairs for five years was placed in the dock of the Black Sea Fleet’s 13th Ship Repair Factory in May last year. The stage of the sub’s dock repairs was expected to last four or five months.