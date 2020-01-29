Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. The Su-57 is a multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.
Russia’s cutting-edge Su-57 fighter jet celebrates 10 years in the sky
Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010
Russia's fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010© Sukhoi Corporation/TASS
Vladimir Putin inspecting the cockpit of Russia's Su-57 fighter jet (previously known as PAK FA, or T-50) at the Gromov airfield in Zhukovsky, 2010© Maxim Shemetov/TASS
Su-57 fighter jet is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment© Sukhoi Corporation/TASS
Su-57 is designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The joint flight of the latest Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy attack drone and Su-57 fighter jet, 2019© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS
Sukhoi Su-57 jet fighter performing a flight at the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, Zhukovsky, Moscow region© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation jet fighters© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Su-57 fifth-generation jet fighter aircraft featuring stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A model of a Sukhoi Su-57 jet fighter on display at the 2019 Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport© Marina Lystseva/TASS
Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet© Ladislav Karpov/TASS
