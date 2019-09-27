Russia’s latest attack drone performs 1st joint flight with Su-57 fifth-generation plane

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s latest Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy attack drone has performed its first flight with the most advanced Su-57 fighter jet, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"The Okhotnik unmanned aerial vehicle has performed its first joint flight with a fifth-generation Su-57 plane," the ministry said.

The flight was conducted in the automated mode. "As part of the ongoing test program, the Okhotnik drone performed a flight in the automated mode in its full configuration, entering the airborne alert area," the ministry said. During the flight, the drone and the Su-57 fighter practiced interaction "to broaden the fighter’s radar coverage and to provide target acquisition for employing air-launched weapons," the ministry added.

The joint flight of the latest drone and the fifth-generation fighter jet lasted more than 30 minutes, the ministry specified.