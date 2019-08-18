Over 1 mln people attend Army Games competitions — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. More than 1 million people attended the 5th International Army Games held on the territory of ten countries on August 3-17, the Russian Defense Ministry’s department of information and mass communications said on Sunday.

"Competitions of the 5th International Army Games, held on the territory of ten countries, were attended by 1 million 36,385 people," the department said in a statement.

Some 100,000 people visited the Russian fan zone, which for the first time ever was created at the Patriot Park near Moscow.

A total of 4,737 journalists were accredited to cover the Games.

This year, a total of 223 teams representing 39 states from Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America took part in the International Army Games. The competitions were hosted by Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.