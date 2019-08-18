{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Over 1 mln people attend Army Games competitions — Russian defense ministry

Some 100,000 people visited the Russian fan zone, which for the first time ever was created at the Patriot Park near Moscow
Servicemen competing in Army Games Vitaly Nevar/TASS
Servicemen competing in Army Games
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. More than 1 million people attended the 5th International Army Games held on the territory of ten countries on August 3-17, the Russian Defense Ministry’s department of information and mass communications said on Sunday.

Read also
Russian Defense Minister declares 5th International Army Games closed

"Competitions of the 5th International Army Games, held on the territory of ten countries, were attended by 1 million 36,385 people," the department said in a statement.

Some 100,000 people visited the Russian fan zone, which for the first time ever was created at the Patriot Park near Moscow.

A total of 4,737 journalists were accredited to cover the Games.

This year, a total of 223 teams representing 39 states from Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and Latin America took part in the International Army Games. The competitions were hosted by Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Iran, China, Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Uzbekistan.

Serbian Guard to participate in Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square
The Russian and Serbian defense ministers together attended the closing ceremony of the 2019 International Army Games
Read more
Russia to feature export version of 5th-generation Su-57 fighter at MAKS air show
The Su-57E fighter and the Il-112VE military transport plane will be the main exhibits of the Russian exposition’s military segment at the airshow
Read more
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Read more
Putin awards Hero of Russia titles to pilots of belly-landed aircraft
Other crew were decorated with the Orders of Courage
Read more
Trump asked advisers whether US could buy Greenland — media
Some of his advisers have supported the concept, saying it was a good economic play, the Wall Street Journal reported
Read more
Russian military pilots win Aviadarts international competition
Overall, 43 crews representing Russia, China, Belarus and Kazakhstan took part in the Aviadarts 2019 competition
Read more
Communist Party rally for fair elections kicks off in downtown Moscow
The leader of the Communists, Gennady Zyuganov, and other representatives of the Communist Party’s leadership, State Duma deputies, politicians, and public figures are taking part in the rally
Read more
West plans to accuse Serbia of disrupting dialogue with Kosovo — Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alaxander Botsan-Kharchenko said that "prerequisites are being created to once again accuse Belgrade of disrupting negotiations"
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 19 times on interception missions in past week
According to the Defense Ministry, 28 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders in the past week
Read more
Russia, Venezuela sign agreement on visits by military ships
The document was inked at a meeting in Moscow
Read more
Latest diesel-electric sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet takes to Baltic Sea for trials
This is the Project 636.3 first diesel-electric submarine built for the Pacific Fleet
Read more
Radiation in Severodvinsk after test site accident notably exceeded background rate
According to an expert, there is no risk to the population of the Arkhangelsk Region
Read more
Majority of passengers of plane that crash-landed near Moscow refuse to travel further
An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday
Read more
FIFA bans former Nigerian football coach for life
The former official of the Nigeria Football Federation was found guilty of bribery
Read more
Moscow slams media misinformation, unscrupulous ‘analyses’ of Lavrov’s remarks on Japan
"Any guesswork like ‘Lavrov voiced the conditions for the islands’ handover to Japan’ is inadmissible and is misinformation," the Russian diplomatic agency stated
Read more
Russia-Serbia military cooperation actively developing - defense minister
Read more
Who stole Russia’s diplomatic property, Mr. Bolton? Moscow slams US ‘missile tech’ smear
Washington "kidnapped a large number of Russian citizens from third countries," the Russian diplomat claimed
Read more
PM Abe vows Japan will never take part in wars on WW2 surrender anniversary
Japan lost 3.1 million people in the war
Read more
Syrian missile defense forces repel rocket attack at military facilities in Hama — SANA
Syrian missile defense forces struck a rocket that was launched from the airspace of neighboring Lebanon
Read more
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said
Read more
Trove of ancient silver coins found in Russia
They are believed to be the oldest coins to be minted on the territory of modern Russia
Read more
Russia’s upgraded missile corvette holds live-fire exercise in Sea of Japan
The warship successfully employed surface-to-air missiles, launching them against the target that simulated a surface ship and a simulated air target
Read more
Russian defense minister invites NATO teams to International Army Games
Shoigu said that the International Army Games give its participants an opportunity to demonstrate their military equipment and look at the equipment of other states
Read more
Reports of fourth victim of Salisbury incident lack credibility — Russian embassy
The diplomat added that the UK officials continue to refuse to cooperate with Russia regarding the Salisbury incident
Read more
Russia, China offer to help Venezuela in preparing for 2020 Olympics — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that "many athletes" will be able to go to Russia and China for training
Read more
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Read more
Kremlin notes Delpal’s transfer to house arrest in the run-up to Putin-Macron meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed this case with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told
Read more
Two Tu-160 strategic bombers redeploy from Chukotka to south Russia in drills
The crews covered a distance of over 8,000 kilometers, as reported by the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry
Read more
Pilots of belly-landed Russian plane return to hometown
Flight commander Yusupov and second pilot Murzin managed to land the aircraft in a cornfield after both engines had failed following a bird strike
Read more
UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue on Friday — source
China supported a request by Pakistan for a UN Security Council discussion on the matter, submitted early this week
Read more
India, Pakistan should resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally — Russian diplomat
The diplomat added that Moscow was highly concerned about the potential escalation
Read more
Bird strike compels airliner carrying over 230 people to make belly landing near Moscow
The plane's engines were presumably knocked out by a bird strike
Read more
Putin, Macron to discuss security in Europe, Russia-EU cooperation — Kremlin aide
The leaders will also discuss plans for holding a four-party Syria summit on August 19
Read more
Moldovan president wants to discuss new gas supply contract with Putin
Moldovan President Igor Dodon said he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in late August or early September"
Read more
US court issues warrant to seize Iranian oil tanker Grace 1
On July 4, Gibraltar’s authorities detained the Grace 1 oil tanker flying the Panamanian flag on suspicion of carrying oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions
Read more
Press review: US meddling in Hong Kong devalues democracy and is New START doomed
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 15
Read more
Russia invites Trump, Kim Jong-un for 75th anniversary of WWII victory events — Kremlin
Paris confirmed Macron’s participation in the celebration of the 75th V-Day anniversary
Read more
Georgia's hotel owners seek compensation for losses due to tourist decline from Russia
Kobuleti Mayor Mirian Katamdze met with the protesters, promising to resolve the issue
Read more
Iran didn’t give guarantees Grace 1 won’t head to Syria — Foreign Ministry
Even if it was heading to the Syria, it would be exclusively Tehran's business, the foreign minister said
Read more
Decision to make emergency landing in cornfield made after second engine fails — pilot
An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday
Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees new test launches of missiles
Kyodo reported that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the country’s eastern coast into the Sea of Japan
Read more
Press review: What caused the A321 bird strike and Zelensky turns to Trump for help
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 16
Read more
Denmark bewildered by Trump’s sudden interest in buying Greenland
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Trump had shared his interest with his aides in purchasing Greenland
Read more
Spanish fighter jet buzzes Russian defense chief's plane
The F-18 fighter jet tried to approach a plane of the Russian defense minister over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves 55 injured
The plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff
Read more
US continues to have predominant military influence in Africa, expert says
Africa has now become a foothold of two superpowers, the USA and China, who continue to coexist with each other "more or less painlessly," the expert claims
Read more
Russian oil companies earn nearly $1 bln thanks to US sanctions — Bloomberg
The demand for Urals oil in the Mediterranean region is at its historic peak, according to analysts polled by the agency
Read more
Aviation officials continue to decode black boxes of A321 plane
On Thursday, an Ural Airlines Airbus A321, headed from Moscow to Crimea’s Simferopol, performed an emergency landing in the countryside near Zhukovsky International Airport
Read more
Indian forces in Kashmir put on high alert — agency
The move is taken against possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks, the agency quotes official sources as saying
Read more
China requests UN Security Council to address Kashmir on August 15 or 16
Moscow does not object to holding such a meeting, but the matter should be discussed behind closed doors
Read more