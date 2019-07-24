China’s national defense document commends military cooperation with Russia

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese relations in the military domain have reached a high level and continue to develop, according to the white paper headlined ‘China's National Defense in the New Era,’ released on Wednesday.

"The military cooperation between Russia and China in the military sphere keeps developing at the high level, enriched with the comprehensive strategic partnership of Russia and China in the new era, and plays a significant role in maintaining the global strategic stability," the document says.

"The armed forces of China and Russia continue to develop mechanisms of exchanges at all levels, expand cooperation within the framework of senior-level exchanges, in the domain of military exercises, technologies and anti-terrorism efforts," it says. "The sides are engaged in positive interaction and cooperation in the international sphere."

According to the document, seven rounds of strategic consultations between Russian and Chinese servicemen have been held since 2012.

"In the period between August and September 2018, servicemen of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for the first time took part in the Vostok strategic exercise on an invitation from the Russian side," the white paper says.