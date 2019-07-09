Russia to deliver S-400 systems to India by 2024-2025

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia will complete the delivery of the S-400 missile systems to India by 2024-2025, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters.

"The first system will be delivered within 24 months after the advance payment is made. That said, India will start receiving the S-400 systems at the end of 2020 or a little later. The next four S-400 regiment sets will be delivered in the next few years. The delivery process will be completed by 2024-2025," Drozhzhov said.

According to him, the S-400 systems are in great demand on the global arms market. "We have many requests for the delivery of the S-400 systems," Drozhzhov noted.

The S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 system can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 35 km.