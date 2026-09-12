BRICS nations call for lifting of unilateral, secondary sanctions, deeming them illegal

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS nations have called for the lifting of unilateral economic and secondary sanctions that contravene international law and the UN Charter, as stated in the Delhi Declaration adopted at the group's 18th summit.

"We condemn the imposition of unilateral coercive measures. <…> We call for the elimination of such unlawful measures, which undermine international law and the principles and purposes of the UN Charter," the document reads.

According to the summit participants, unilateral economic and secondary sanctions "have far-reaching negative implications for the human rights, including the rights to development, health and food security, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations, deepening the digital divide and exacerbating environmental challenges.".