BRICS needs ambitious agenda for next 20 years — Modi

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. BRICS needs an ambitious agenda for the next 20 years, as well as a mechanism to ensure continuity and the implementation of decisions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country currently holds the BRICS chairmanship, said as he opened the meeting of the bloc's heads of state and government.

"Today, BRICS has reached a moment of 'coming of age.' Over the past two decades, the grouping has shaped its unique identity on the global stage. We respect each other's positions and move forward based on consensus. We strive for development not through confrontation with anyone, but by involving everyone in the process. The time has come to transform our unity and consensus within BRICS into tangible results on the global stage," he said.

"We need to formulate a new, ambitious agenda for the next 20 years. We should begin this process by refining our own internal working mechanisms. Although the BRICS chairmanship rotates annually, this should not disrupt the institutional continuity of our activities. I propose creating a mechanism to ensure continuity and the implementation of BRICS decisions," Modi said.

He stressed that "this would make it possible to track the progress of all initiatives and the implementation of agreements reached within the Troika format.".