Indian PM calls for preparing plan to reform the global governance system

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for preparing a plan to reform the global governance system, according to his statement at the BRICS summit in New Delhi.

"I suggest we work together to develop ten proposals to reform the global governance system so that we can form a reform roadmap within BRICS by the next summit," Modi said.

"While strengthening BRICS, we should also determine a course toward global reform. The current global governance structure is like a pyramid, with power and decision-making at the top, while the lower levels are occupied by countries that cannot influence decisions that affect them," he added.

According to Modi, "today, the countries of the Global South are at the forefront of those who face global crises but stay in the background when it comes to making decisions." "We need to change this ‘pyramid of privilege’ into ‘a platform of partnership,’ where every country has a say and every member is interested in a common cause, while the development of mankind is at the heart of any endeavor," Modi stressed.