Cooperation within BRICS becomes increasingly practical, substantive — Vietnamese agency

HANOI, September 11. /TASS/. Cooperation within the BRICS group is becoming increasingly practical and substantive, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) said in a commentary on Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s participation in the 18th BRICS summit, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on September 12-13.

The summit is set to be one of the most important multilateral BRICS events this year as it will take place amid a rapidly changing and complicated international situation. Participation in the summit is once again "consistently demonstrating Vietnam’s foreign policy, based on the principles of independence, self-reliance, self-sufficiency, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralism, and diverse external ties, as well as active initiatives for comprehensive, profound and effective international integration," the news agency said.

The Vietnam News Agency pointed out that in its 20 years of development, BRICS had established its role as the largest association of developing countries, "which is gaining increasing importance in global governance and the world’s changing balance of power."

Notably, seven of the 11 BRICS member states are also part of the Group of 20 (G20). These are Russia, China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. BRICS members and partners account for about 44% of global GDP and represent approximately 56% of the world’s population. "Cooperation within BRICS is becoming increasingly practical and substantive, expanding to new and promising areas, such as innovation, artificial intelligence, healthcare, energy, food security, and sustainable development among others, which makes it possible to better address the needs of developing nations and strengthen the group’s overall voice on global issues," the Vietnamese media outlet emphasized.

Vietnam’s participation

Vietnamese President To Lam, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the country’s Communist Party, announced during his official visit to Russia in May 2025 and participation in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War that Vietnam had decided to become a BRICS partner country. On June 18, 2025, Brazil, which held the BRICS chairmanship last year, officially proclaimed Vietnam as the tenth BRICS partner country. As a BRICS partner, Vietnam actively participated in the group’s activities, making a responsible contribution to joint global efforts, attaching particular importance to multilateralism and international law, and promoting solidarity, international cooperation and a greater role for developing countries.