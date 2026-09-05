BRATISLAVA, September 5. /TASS/. The strategy of bringing Russia to its knees has failed, but the West refuses to admit this mistake and continues to fan the flames of war, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a video address to his fellow citizens on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta Corporation, which is considered extremist in Russia).

"If the bigwigs in the West hadn't prevented Ukraine from signing the agreement with Russia they had already prepared in April 2022, the war would have been over long ago. They naively believed that through Ukraine and its full political, military, and financial support, they could bring hated Russia to its knees. This strategy has completely failed," Fico said. "The West refuses to admit its mistake and continues to fan the flames of war, even though no British, German, or French soldiers are dying."

The current situation, Fico noted, has now become more dangerous. "Further militarization, increased tensions, and the possibility of a global conflict could be a recipe for political survival for many politicians who are unable to adequately respond to the economic downturn and the consequences of misguided migration policies in their own countries," he said.

Fico spoke about his visit to Bulgaria several days ago. The country's leaders, he said, realistically assess the situation with the conflict in Ukraine and, like the Slovak leadership, believe that it has no military solution.