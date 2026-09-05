Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Kremlin, where they may meet with Putin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The motorcade carrying American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who have arrived in Moscow, along with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has arrived in the Kremlin, a TASS correspondent reports.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously told TASS that Russian President Vladimir Putin would meet with Witkoff and Kushner, who are in Moscow, today.