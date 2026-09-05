Merz acknowledges Germany’s loss of industrial jobs

BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has acknowledged that Germany is continuing to lose industrial jobs, stressing the need to reverse the trend and preserve the country’s industrial base.

"We are currently losing large numbers of industrial jobs," Merz said at a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign event in Langenhagen, near Hanover. According to the DPA news agency, he stressed that the trend must be reversed and that "Germany must remain an industrial country."

A study by credit insurer Allianz Trade found that more than 30 German companies with annual revenues of at least €50 million filed for insolvency in the first half of this year. The figure represents a 10% increase compared with the same period in 2025.

Germany has been grappling with a prolonged economic crisis in recent years. The downturn was initially triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and was subsequently exacerbated by the loss of Russian gas supplies.