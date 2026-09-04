ROME, September 4. /TASS/. In response to the Financial Times report calling him Moscow’s "Trojan horse" in Italy, retired General Roberto Vannacci posted a photoshopped image on his social media pages showing him wearing a Soviet soldier’s cap and holding a shot glass of vodka.

The politician also wrote an ironic letter accompanying the photo, essentially accusing the newspaper of attempting to discredit him.

Vannacci, the founder of the new National Future party, noted that the UK newspaper, like many others representing international financial circles, is attempting to influence the electoral process in Italy. "While alleged Russian interference in elections makes front-page news, no one seems to care about the influence already being exerted on Italian elections by the Financial Times and other media outlets controlled by global financial power brokers," he said in a post on his Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

In his latest post, he wrote: "Xenophobe, homophobe, fascist, racist, populist, traitor, clown, Moscow’s Trojan horse - I don’t care." These are all epithets used to describe Vannacci, whose popularity ratings, according to some sources, reach 14%, which is more than double the figures for the League party, a member of the ruling coalition. Matteo Salvini’s League launched the politician into the political arena. Vannacci was elected to the European Parliament on the League's ticket in the last election. However, he later formally left the League due to differences, including those regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Vannacci and his party hold positions that are even further to the right than those of the ruling coalition, particularly on the issue of migration. The general, who served as military attache at the Italian embassy in Russia and was expelled in 2022 in response to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from Rome, became famous for his book "The World Upside Down," in which he expressed views that are uncommon in post-liberal Western society.

At the same time, attentive observers note that Vannacci, who participated in NATO operations in various hotspots, including Iraq and Afghanistan, remains a reserve officer and a "NATO resource.".