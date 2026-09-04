Russia proves at EEF that sanctions ineffective, Srbijagas CEO says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) has clearly demonstrated that Russia is not a pariah and that sanctions are not working, Aleksandar Vulin, leader of Serbia’s Movement of Socialists party and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the state-owned enterprise Srbijagas, told TASS on Friday.

"You know, every time I come to Russia – whether for an economic or a security forum – I see that the policy of isolating Russia is absolute nonsense. It is simply impossible to accomplish," Vulin said.

"And just look at Vladivostok. Almost the entire world has gathered here, looking to do business with Russia – and not only with Russia. The global community is trying to find ways to bolster their economies without political interference or any strings attached, driven strictly by commercial operations. That is why this year's economic forum is even larger in scale than the ones held last year or the year before," he added.

"I am highly impressed by the Russian government, which continues to operate successfully despite a bevy of sanctions and other measures designed to disrupt its work. Therefore, anyone who believes they can isolate Russia is simply delusional," he concluded.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.