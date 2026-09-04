Whole world to benefit from restored Russia-US relations — ex-congressman

WASHINGTON, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks expressing Moscow’s readiness to restore relations with Washington to a full-fledged format carry great significance because this step would serve the interests of both nations and the entire world, Dennis Kucinich, a former member of the US House of Representatives, has told TASS.

"President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a desire to return to full-fledged relationship with the United States is important for Russia, America, and the world. I don't think anyone could stress more strongly that the world is waiting for the United States and Russia to come together in the interest of peace and prosperity for both nations," said Kucinich, who served as a US Representative from Ohio in 1997-2013.

"President Putin and President (of the US Donald - TASS) Trump are both in a position where they can help heal the world, and I think this announcement by President Putin is so important. It needs to be supported, and I'm hopeful that people across America will understand that this is an opportunity for a new day," he continued.

"This news from President Vladimir Putin is very welcome here in the United States, because there are many of us who believe that the United States and Russia should have full-fledged relations, should renew the friendship that we had years ago, and find ways to move forward diplomatically so that the world can be more peaceful, so that we can deal with the various energy issues that are out there, and such a move is good for Russia, it's good for the United States." Kucinich added. "So I say let's do it."

The Russian president told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 3 that Moscow favored restoring full-fledged relations with Washington. However, he added that this does not depend on us alone but also hinges on the American side. Trump is committed to constructive work, Putin added.