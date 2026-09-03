German Navy announces first-time ‘secret’ tests of Israeli missiles from its frigates

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The German Navy successfully launched Israeli long-range tactical missiles from its surface ships in what it called a "historic" achievement, Commander-in-Chief Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack told the DPA news agency.

The missile in question is the LORA (LOng Range Artillery), which was developed and manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries. According to the news agency, the missile has a range of over 500 kilometers. Israel has used the LORA on multiple occasions in combat operations in Lebanon and in its air-launched variant in Iran.

The manufacturer markets the LORA as a high-precision weapon that can be launched "from a mobile or naval platform" and "capable of striking strategic targets deep behind enemy lines." "Any detected target within the [missile’s] range can be destroyed in no more than 10 minutes," DPA noted.

However, the manufacturer provides slightly different specifications on its website. According to Israel Aerospace Industries, the LORA’s range varies between 90 and 430 kilometers.

Its launch weight is 1.6 tons, its length is 5.2 meters, and its diameter is 624 milimeters. The manufacturer also says that this single-stage solid-fuel missile uses GPS and an inertial navigation system, and its circular error probability relative to the intended target does not exceed 10 meters.

According to Kaack, the tests took place in the North Atlantic, in the waters between Ireland and Iceland. The tests, the preparations for which, according to the news agency, "were largely kept secret," involved two German frigates. The country’s Navy issued a warning about the upcoming launch 45 days in advance.

"Last night's successful ballistic missile launch was historic, and I am extremely pleased with this achievement," the Navy commander-in-chief told DPA, confirming the LORA’s compatibility with German surface ships. According to him, "the potential range [of the Israeli missile] exceeds anything we know of out there today."

"From the perspective of defending Germany and our [NATO] allies, this test marks a new chapter in terms of [enhancing] deterrence and the Navy’s combat readiness," Kaack added.

According to sources cited by DPA, two LORA missiles were launched during the tests. "Comprehensive" objective monitoring data, which, as the news agency noted, was collected during the tests, showed that both missiles reached their designated targets on the high seas.

The data, in particular, included not only the flight performance demonstrated by the missiles but also how difficult they were to detect on radar. It is currently being analyzed by relevant specialists.

DPA explained that the LORA missiles are delivered in special transport and launch containers, allowing them to be launched "relatively quickly" from surface vessels. According to the news agency, Germany's procurement of these missiles is part of the country's national rearmament programs launched following the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

DPA also emphasized that these Israeli munitions will be the second type of weapon at the disposal of the German armed forces with an effective range of more than 500 kilometers, after the Taurus cruise missiles. This will enable the German military to strike land targets at great distances.

Army Recognition recalled that Israel Aerospace Industries first demonstrated the capability to launch the LORA missile from a surface vessel during a series of tests in 2020. At that time, the missile was fired at targets ranging from 90 to 400 kilometers away. The news outlet noted that Germany increased the range of the target. Nevertheless, the missile proved its effectiveness.