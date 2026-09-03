US uses laser to shoot down cartel-linked drones on border with Mexico for first time

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The US Army has deployed a laser system developed under the AMP-HEL (Army Multi-Purpose High Energy Laser) program for the first time to intercept three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) believed to be launched by members of Mexican drug cartels, the Pentagon said in a statement released on August 28.

The drones, "posing a physical threat" to the United States, were shot down in early August by personnel of the Joint Task Force - Southern Border (JTF-SB). No details were provided regarding the distance at which the drones were struck or the specific type of laser used.

"The successful defeat of these adversarial drones is a direct testament to the readiness, vigilance, and technological edge of the JTF," said Major General Curtis Taylor, commander of JTF-SB. "By integrating layered countermeasures alongside advanced directed-energy capabilities like this laser system, we have made it clear that we will not tolerate hostile surveillance. We also greatly appreciate the support of our Mexican Army partners as we work together to combat this threat to the border region," he added.

The Pentagon expressed confidence that future combat operations will involve the use of both kamikaze drones and lasers. For this reason, as early as next year, the Pentagon intends to procure "hundreds of thousands" of unmanned aerial systems, as well as countermeasures against them, including directed-energy weapons.

It emphasized that, in general, laser systems can also be used to intercept cruise missiles, and the cost per shot is much lower than that of an anti-aircraft missile. Therefore, the development of such weapons, which can be produced in large quantities, is one of the Pentagon’s six priority technological objectives.

As for the AMP-HEL program, the 20-kW laser being developed under it is primarily intended to counter small Group 1 and Group 2 unmanned aerial systems, according to the US military’s classification (with a maximum takeoff weight of up to 25 kg). The Army Recognition website noted that the US Army has not published specific requirements regarding the maximum range and altitude for engaging targets, as the effectiveness of directed-energy weapons depends on a variety of factors.

The laser being developed under the AMP-HEL program is expected to be mobile, mounted on the chassis of an Army tactical off-road vehicle or truck.

A year ago, the US Army received two prototypes of mobile anti-drone systems equipped with directed-energy weapons from AeroVironment for evaluation and testing under the AMP-HEL program. Each system consisted of a 20-kilowatt Locust laser mounted on an ISV (Infantry Squad Vehicle) pickup truck developed by General Motors Defense.

Later, in December, Aerovironment delivered two upgraded mobile anti-drone systems to the military. Not only were Locust lasers of the same power mounted on the JLTV (Joint Light Tactical Vehicle) multi-purpose armored vehicles, but also radars with a fire control system.

On September 2, the company announced that its prototypes had successfully passed military testing, resulting in the Army awarding it its first-ever contract, worth $465 million, for the mass production of laser systems. Under the contract, over the next few years, the troops are to receive "dozens" of 30-kW Locust-X3 lasers designed to intercept unmanned aerial systems in Groups 1-3 (with a maximum takeoff weight of up to 599 kg). The latter will also be mounted on ISV or JLTV army vehicles.