MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Ukraine’s annual production of Patriot missiles would last only three to four months, military expert and reserve Ukrainian colonel Sergey Grabsky said.

"On average, two interceptor missiles are used to intercept a single ballistic missile. We would use up all of these missiles (which Western countries had previously promised to provide - TASS) in a single month if we had them. Given that annual production of these missiles is 650 units, even if we were given some from stockpiles or had the entire annual production at our disposal, we would last three to four months," he said during an Espresso TV broadcast.

Ukraine has recently been facing a shortage of interceptors. In particular, Kiev is trying to secure new shipments of missiles for its Patriot air defense systems. The Financial Times reported that during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky, US President Donald Trump refused to supply hundreds of missiles for the Patriot systems.

Ukraine consistently insists on an increase in military aid from the West. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that supplying weapons to Kiev and assisting in the training of Ukrainian servicemen only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.