NATO reconnaissance aircraft flies over Baltic Sea region for third day in row

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. A NATO intelligence aircraft has been flying in the Baltic Sea region for the third day in a row, including near the Gulf of Finland, a source in European Union air traffic control services told TASS.

"The NATO reconnaissance aircraft Bombardier Artemis II was spotted again in the Baltic Sea region – today it is flying from south to north and back over Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, making a turn in the area of the Estonian coast of the Gulf of Finland," the source said.

He noted that this was the third consecutive day the aircraft was operating in the area.

"The day before, it made several circles around the Kaliningrad Region, moving through the airspace of Lithuania and Poland, as well as over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, and on Tuesday, September 1, just like today, it flew over the Baltic states," the source explained. He said that the aircraft does not approach the borders with Russia and Belarus, moving over the central regions of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The source said that today’s route, as well as flights around the Kaliningrad Region, are among the main flight paths for the Bombardier Artemis II.

The reconnaissance aircraft also periodically flies over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, in the southern part of which it usually cruises from west to east and back. Moreover, in July it set a kind of record, spending nine hours over the water area.