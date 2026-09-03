Oil flows through Strait of Hormuz recover to 18 million bpd, Trump claims

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has posted infographics on the Truth Social platform showing that oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to 18 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with 20 million barrels per day before the conflict.

A caption on the image reads: "Hormuz oil volumes are back."

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said earlier in an interview with CNBC that 17 million barrels of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz on ships on September 1.