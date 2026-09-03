US to rely on economic pressure on Iran to avoid military escalation — Reuters

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Key officials in US President Donald Trump’s administration are working to prevent a large-scale military escalation in the conflict with Iran at least until the midterm elections to the US Congress on November 3, Reuters reported on Thursday citing sources in the White House.

According to the sources, even after the elections Washington may continue to avoid resuming large-scale military operations.

Under the present-day circumstances, the White House is concentrating on applying maximum economic pressure on Tehran in order to secure an agreement with it on a settlement based on American terms.

The current absence of large-scale hostilities also allows the US military to reinforce its forces in the Middle East. At the same time, Washington expects Tehran to periodically launch strikes against American targets in the region.

The Trump administration intends to respond to such actions in a measured manner in order to avoid a large-scale escalation that could hurt the chances of the US Republican Party in the midterm elections.

The US midterm elections will be held on November 3. One-third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be up for election. Both chambers of the US legislature are currently under the control of the Republican Party.