More than 600 foreigners listed as missing following floods in Nepal — police

NEW DELHI, September 3. /TASS/. At least 601 foreign nationals are listed as missing following floods and a landslide in Nepal, the country’s police reported.

"The total number of those missing stands at 4,875, including 2,924 Nepalese citizens and 601 foreigners," police said. According to the latest data, as many as 1,252 people died.

A flood struck northern Nepal on August 26, caused by an avalanche on the border with China, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A powerful flow of water, dirt and rocks rushed over 70 kilometers down a river, destroying nearby settlements and flooding a large territory.