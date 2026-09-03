Iran strikes US military bases in Kuwait, UAE — army statement

TEHRAN, September 3. /TASS/. Tehran has carried out strikes on American military bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in retaliation for US attacks on southern Iran on September 1, the Iranian army said in a statement.

"The Iranian Armed Forces have carried out missile and drone strikes on the bases of US terrorist forces in the UAE and Kuwait," the statement reads. According to the army, the attacks targeted "satellite communication systems, supply depots and US airfields in Kuwait," as well as "US troop deployment sites and radars" in the UAE.

The strikes were conducted on Thursday morning, the Iranian military added.

On September 1, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Iran’s Press TV, explosions occurred along the country’s eastern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. The Iranian military responded with strikes on US military facilities in the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Iraq. According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the US attacks on the country's south killed at least 18 people and injured 108 others.