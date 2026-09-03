BERLIN, September 3. /TASS/. The German government intends to intensify cooperation with Kiev through its intelligence services and is considering assisting Ukraine in obtaining the coordinates of potential targets in Russia, Der Spiegel reports, citing its own sources.

The magazine recalled that, following the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, Berlin decided to step up military support for Kiev. "Thousands of attack drones are to be delivered, along with IRIS-T air defense missiles as early as September," Der Spiegel reported. According to government sources cited by the magazine, Berlin also plans to "intensify cooperation between the intelligence services" of Germany and Ukraine.

Der Spiegel noted that such cooperation "could have serious consequences," as the German government is considering helping Ukraine collect target coordinates in the future.

On September 1, the German government officially blamed Russia for the drone incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August. Berlin also announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Bonn, the termination of the Russian House’s activities in Berlin, and other measures.

The Russian embassy in Berlin described the incident as a hastily concocted provocation, saying it "serves exclusively the goals of Kiev and the militaristic wing of the European political class." Russia’s ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev categorically rejected Berlin’s accusations against Moscow, calling them unsubstantiated and absurd.