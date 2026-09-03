Indonesian president looks forward to welcoming Putin to his country

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has said he looks forward to welcoming Russian leader Vladimir Putin to Indonesia.

"This is already my second visit to Russia this year. But in fact, this is the fifth time since I became president of Indonesia that I’m meeting President Putin," he said, addressing the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

"I look forward to returning this hospitality granted to me by Russia and welcoming President Putin and many of you in Indonesia," Subianto added.