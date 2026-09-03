Only six commodity vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday — agency

LONDON, September 3. /TASS/. Only six commodity vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, down from 11 on Tuesday, September 1, Reuters reported, citing Kpler data.

The vessels included two very large gas carriers, two long-range tankers, one Supramax tanker and one Panamax tanker, according to the data. The number of vessels transiting the ·waterway could change as ·some ships typically switch off transponders during the voyage, the news agency noted.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.