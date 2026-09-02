LONDON, August 3. /TASS/. Claims that Russia presents a threat to NATO are fiction intended to justify the growing military budgets, Labor MP Diane Abbott said.

"The imminent threat from Russia is a NATO fiction to justify their complete capitulation to Trump's demands for more military spending," she wrote on the X social network. "The increase should not go ahead."

Abbott has been a member of the UK Parliament since 1987. She became the first black woman elected to the UK Parliament and, in 2024, became its longest-serving female MP, earning the title Mother of the House.