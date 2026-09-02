Trump says merely suggested renaming Strait of Hormuz after himself

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump noted that he had merely suggested renaming the Strait of Hormuz in his honor.

In response to a reporter’s question about how seriously he was considering the possibility, the US leader noted that he had only mentioned it in passing. Earlier, the White House posted an excerpt of a map on its X page showing the Strait of Hormuz labeled "Trump Strait."

The president had previously written on his Truth Social page that he was considering the idea.