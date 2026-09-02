Gang planned to kidnap footballer Mbappe in France — Le Parisien

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. A gang led by an 18-year-old named Clement planned to kidnap business executives, a rapper and France national team and Real Madrid footballer Kylian Mbappe, Le Parisien reported.

The planned crimes targeted 26 people, the newspaper’s source said.

On August 21, Clement and his accomplice were formally charged in connection with an April robbery of a watchmaker. Upon examination of their phones, it was discovered that they had planned several more robberies or kidnappings between April 11 and August 19. Clement was remanded in custody, while his alleged accomplice was released under judicial supervision.

Mbappe, 27, has played for Spanish club Real Madrid since 2024. He won the Spanish Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup with the team in the 2024/25 season. With the France national team, he won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and silver at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He is the top scorer in World Cup history with 22 goals.