Death toll from US Tuesday strikes rises to 18, injured to 108 — authorities

TEHRAN, September 2. /TASS/. US strikes on southern Iran on Tuesday killed at least 18 people and injured 108, Iranian Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi said.

"Yesterday’s attacks on various provinces of the country killed 18 people and injured 108 of our compatriots," the Iranian state broadcaster quoted the minister as saying.

On September 1, the US Central Command said it had carried out a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions were heard on the country’s southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities.

Iran responded by striking US military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Iraq and Bahrain.