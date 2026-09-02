US Navy to stay in Persian Gulf as long as necessary, energy secretary says

NEW YORK, September 2. /TASS/. US Navy personnel will remain in the Persian Gulf for as long as necessary, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said.

"I’m confident they will," he told CNBC in response to a question on the matter.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements, particularly regarding the Strait of Hormuz. On August 24, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced that Washington would dramatically tighten its unilateral sanctions on Iran, seeking to block Tehran’s sources of revenue.