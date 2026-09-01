EU yet to respond to Zelensky's call to speed up aid to Ukraine — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 1. /TASS/. European Union (EU) countries have yet to respond to Vladimir Zelensky's request to accelerate the disbursement of funding to Kiev, Politico reported.

According to the publication, Zelensky called on the bloc to speed up the transfer of part of the loan to Kiev, but EU countries have yet to respond to his request. The funding is part of a plan approved at an EU summit in December 2025 to provide Kiev with 60 bln euros for weapons and 30 bln euros for budgetary needs in 2026-2027.

After Hungary and Slovakia lifted their vetoes, the Council of the European Union completed the approval process for the funding. The 90 bln euros is to be raised through a joint EU loan. The European Union itself will service and repay the loan, while Kiev will receive the funds without having to repay them, as it is no longer able to service its debts.

Ukraine's budget has been running a record deficit for several years. Kiev says the country has completely exhausted its own resources, while Western countries insist that the Ukrainian authorities find new sources of domestic financing, including by amending tax legislation and tightening tax policy.