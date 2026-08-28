Ex-Ukrainian defense chief Fyodorov becomes adviser to Italian defense minister

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov has become an adviser to Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.
"I met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. I thanked Guido for his personal support and his offer for me to become his adviser on defense innovation. I am grateful for the trust and strategic partnership. In this role, I will help Italy develop modern warfare technologies and improve its defense sector," Fyodorov wrote on Telegram.
The Ukrainian broadcaster Obschestvennoye confirmed the information, citing Fyodorov’s press service.