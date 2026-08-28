Russia, Belarus to resolve ‘common problem’ on southwestern borders — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, said that the two countries would resolve the "common problem" they face along their southwestern borders.

Ukraine borders Belarus to the south and lies west of Russia.

"Looking ahead, today we will also discuss our common problem, which we are facing in southern Belarus and western Russia. It is indeed a problem, but we will resolve it, no matter how much some people may want otherwise. Whether you like it or not, we have already understood these intentions and have a clear picture of what is happening around us," Lukashenko said.

The meeting with the Russian prime minister is being held on Friday at the Russian government’s headquarters in Moscow.