Qatar hopes Oman-Iran Hormuz deal will help resume US-Iran talks

DOHA, August 18. /TASS/. Doha hopes Muscat and Tehran will reach an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz that would enable US-Iran talks to resume, Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said.

"We expect brotherly Oman and Iran to reach an agreement on the strait, which will allow us <...> to return to talks," the diplomat said.

He noted that current efforts are focused on reducing tensions and restarting the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.

"The only way forward is a ceasefire, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, freedom of navigation and a return to the negotiating table," Al Ansari stressed.

He added that the roadmap set out in the memorandum is not currently being implemented.