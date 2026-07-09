Russia remains main guarantor of Central Asia’s security — expert

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia is still the key guarantor of security in the Central Asian region, despite attempts by external forces to weaken its influence, veteran intelligence officer and strategic security expert Nurlan Dosaliyev said at a conference titled "A New Round in the Great Game in Central Asia," which took place in the capital of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek this week.

"No matter how you spin it, no matter what they tell you - the Turks, the Chinese, the Arabs and others - security in our region has always been, is, and, let’s hope, will be, based on Russia, specifically on Russian initiatives," Dosaliyev said.

According to him, a new technological order is emerging in the world, and the end of any technological cycle creates a structural crisis and leads to conflict. International think tanks are in agreement that Asia will be the center of the world's next major conflict.

Dosaliyev also noted that Western countries, particularly Germany, are trying to tear the post-Soviet space apart "along national lines" in order to sow discord. "The main thing is to achieve technological and financial sovereignty for our countries and create a new socio-economic model," the expert emphasized.